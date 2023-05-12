HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department announced the safe return of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to Hollywood Police, Railyn Balbuena was last seen leaving a home along the 1100 block of Hillcrest Drive, Thursday.

Balbuena stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has black hair. He was last seen wearing, a black jacket, white and black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

