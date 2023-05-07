HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood PD has located Lauren Aitkens.

Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, Lauren Aitkens was last seen along the 1100 block North 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Saturday.

She was last seen wearing white shorts, a tie-dye shirt, and pink Crocs.

Officials urge anyone with information on Aitkens’ whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

