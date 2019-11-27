Search continues for suspect in fatal Oakland Park shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A killer is on the loose after a deadly dispute along a busy South Florida street.

Police hope what was caught on camera is a crucial clue.

“We’re heartbroken,” said Mark Curtis, the victim’s father. “We’re absolutely heartbroken.”

BSO released a critical clue in the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man, as his killer remains on the run.

The fatal fight happened in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard, Nov. 17.

Deputies said the victim, 27-year-old Ian Curtis was involved in an argument, and at some point, they said, bullets went flying. Curtis was killed.

Police now hope a person of interest and a truck believed to be involved can help lead them to the shooter.

“I wish he wasn’t there,” said Curtis. “At this point we don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it was just wrong place, wrong time.”

Curtis spoke to 7News by phone and relived the crushing call.​

“Even if you know it’s coming, you can’t appreciate how deep the reach is emotionally and physically,” said Curtis.

Friends said Curtis, also known as “Icee,” was a local rapper who had dreams of making it big and wanted to be a role model through his music.

“He was very people oriented and always wanted to see everyone doing good,” said Julio Gomez, a friend of the victim. “He would always be that rock, be that shoulder for people.”

Now, as his family continues to mourn, they’re hoping these clear clues can help police in the search to find the person who pulled the trigger.

​”He’s not going to get married, and he’s not going to have kids, and I don’t have the opportunity to tell him that I love him,” said Curtis.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

