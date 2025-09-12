PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing family member, two days after the bodies of his grandparents were found inside their Pembroke Pines home in what they called “suspicious deaths.”

7News cameras captured crime scene technicians and police outside the residence, located along the 1700 block of Northwest 109th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious man in the garage of the home, Wednesday afternoon.

“They responded out here and found two people deceased inside the house,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

Investigators said the elderly owner of the home, Carrie Collins, called a friend over to help her walk her dog.

In a news conference held Thursday, PPPD Capt. Adam Feiner said Carrie was unaware of those bodies.

“When that family member got there, the dog was demonstrating some very unusual behavior that led the person behind the leash to a garage area, and then that person that was handling the dog discovered a dead person,” he said.

Police identified that person as Octavis Meyers.

Detectives said officers then discovered a second person inside a bedroom of the home. They have yet to identify her, pending notification of her family.

Meanwhile, a third person remains unaccounted for.

“Our biggest concern is making sure that Izaiah Collins is found safe,” said Feiner.

Izaiah is the couples’ 27-year-old grandson who lived with them, and since Wednesday’s dreadful discovery, he is nowhere to be found, police said.

“We don’t know where he is, and it’s very unusual, if he lives in that house, that he hasn’t been heard from in several days,” said Feiner.

As their investigation continues, police said that while circumstances surrounding this discovery are suspicious and criminal in nature, they’re not naming Izaiah as a suspect.

“We are deeply concerned that he may also be a victim of a crime,” said Feiner.

“It’s upsetting because this is a very quiet neighborhood, and as I said, most of us, the ones that have been here for a long time, know each other quite well,” said neighbor Kathy Bunbury.

Lots of questions remain, like whether the homeowners and the two people found dead are related, as well as whether the property owners also live in the home.

Police believe that whatever happened in the house was not random, bringing people in the area some peace of mind as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on Izaiah Collins’ whereabouts or anything that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

