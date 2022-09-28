DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida.

Nearly 100 members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Departments and Urban Search and Rescue Teams gathered in Doral after Hurricane Ian made landfall to make preparations to help those in Southwest Florida.

They are set to leave the fire rescue headquarters at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) responded to the disaster in the neighboring cities on Florida’s West Coast.

Volunteers worked before Ian made landfall; pallets of supplies are already loaded and ready to be shipped to those on the other side of the peninsula.

“The immediate is just basic family necessities, right? So you have food hygiene, things like that they may not have at this point,” said GEM President Michael Capponi. “Then you immediately go into a phase of large amounts of tarps and we have 10,000 tarps coming from Amazon.”

Donations from individuals and companies were given to the organization to help those in need of supplies.

“Every day they will be two or three trucks like [these big rigs] that will be shuttling back and forth to the region,” said Capponi. “The region will have a hub by Naples, Fort Myers, and Tampa.”

The organization also sent supplies to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava shared kind words to members of the Florida Task Force 1 before they took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast.

“It’s your courage, it’s your skill, it’s your determination,” said Levine-Cava. “It’s your love. It’s your love for people and the community.”

Those 96 people on the mission to help those in the western region of Florida are set to search the hardest hit areas of the area.

“It’s gonna include water rescue, search and rescue, air deployments and, as such, also render public service if necessary,” said a member of the fire rescue.

Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast.

They waited for the storm to clear along Alligator Alley before they headed to the areas that need help the most.

All these groups worked together to lend a helping hand to those affected by the natural disaster.

“We know that we’re ready. We’re ready to help out in any way that we can,” said a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue member.

Medical care specialists are also among the group to assist the rescue crews.

