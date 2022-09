WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida.

Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast.

They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator Alley, before heading to the areas that need help the most.

