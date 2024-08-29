FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston and his mother appeared before a federal judge on Thursday morning for a routine status hearing in connection to their fraud and theft case.

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner are facing federal and state charges as well as a lawsuit for grand theft and fraud. The mother-son duo were indicted on federal charges for wire fraud, they both plead not guilty last week.

“The presumption of innocence still attaches,” said Kingston’s attorney, Bob Rosenblatt.

The federal charges relates to alleged fabricated wire transfers for various merchandises purchased by the pair.

According to prosecutors, to initiate the transactions, they told vendors for cars, jewelry, and video equipment, that they would send over wire transfers for the items to each appropriate vendor. In exchange, the vendors sent over the requested items, however the money wasn’t deposited into the appropriate accounts.

Per the federal indictment, the charges also stem from a $150,000 entertainment system the artist allegedly did not pay for as well as swindling a Cadillac dealership and banks.

At the same time, there is a state investigation for similar charges pertaining to grand theft and fraud.

Both of them are accused of fraud conspiracy over the course of a year, for more than 1 million dollars.

In May, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams served a search warrant and raided the residence the artist was renting in Southwest Ranches in connection to the state’s fraud case. Turner was arrested at the residence, while Kingston was arrested in California where he was performing.

Kingston’s attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, who’s representing him in both cases spoke with 7News explaining the cases and sharing concerns about double jeopardy. Kingston on the other hand, remained silent throughout the ordeal.

“They’re not exactly the same because federal court is a wire fraud. State court is basically a grand theft, but the wire fraud led to the grand theft, so you’re looking at double punishment for the same crime,” said Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt says he’ll be doing further research and looking at the law.

The judge set the trail date for March 24, 2025 at 9 a.m., so both sides will have time to prepare and go over the evidence.

