MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County school celebrated Black History Month by putting on a historical performance.

The students of Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar presented what they called a “live museum” at the Miramar Cultural Center, Wednesday night.

The students showcased the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans to society through performances, presentations and exhibits in both English and Spanish.

“Well; you can see from the turnout. I mean, the parents are very engaged, they’re very participating,” said Idalina Orta with Broward County Public Schools. “They love to see their kids, not just performing, but also being ready for a global future, speaking both languages and presenting in both languages.”

The event, titled “Our Roots, Our Rhythms: A Black History Extravaganza,” was also filled with music, dance, literature and art.

