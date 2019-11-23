Scott Israel sues DeSantis, Florida Senate over removal as Broward sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Scott Israel has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Senate following his removal from office as Broward sheriff.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday by attorneys Ben Kuehne and Stuart Kaplan for what they described as their client’s “illegal removal from office in violation of due process.”

A statement issued Saturday by the Kuehne’s office reads, “The lawsuit seeks Sheriff Israel’s reinstatement on the grounds that the Florida Senate’s removal decision was purely partisan even though Governor DeSantis was shown to have no valid reason for the removal from office.”

DeSantis suspended Israel back in January over the sheriff’s handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Israel had previously sued DeSantis back in March, but the next month, the Florida Supreme Court ruled in favor of the governor.

On Oct. 23, the Florida Senate also sided with DeSantis, backing Israel’s suspension in a 25-15 vote.

The most recent lawsuit comes after Israel announced his 2020 candidacy to seek his old job back.

“I committed to all the people of Broward County that I would work hard every day to serve and protect,” Israel said in the statement issued by Kuehne’s office. “I am doing exactly that, and intend to show all Broward residents that I am humbled by their trust and confidence in my law enforcement service.”

DeSantis’ appointee, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, announced his own run for office earlier this month.

