HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital following a crash in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police units and several rescue agencies responded after a scooter collided with a car at the intersection of North Ocean Drive and McKinley Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire rescue crews could be seen putting the victim on a gurney and loading them into an ambulance.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition is.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

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