FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is recovering and sharing his story days after, he said, he was struck along a busy Fort Lauderdale roadway while riding his scooter by a driver who kept on going.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, 27-year-old Alexander Romanenko said his entire body is in pain and can’t even sleep at night, as he continues to relive the moment he was hit from behind and left lying in the street, Friday night.

“I’m basically just sitting there, and the next second I’m on the ground,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the victim on his scooter as he sat at a red light near Northeast Eighth Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Romanenko said he was heading home when a blue Toyota Prius hit him and knocked him off his scooter.

“I wanted to try and get up and get out of the road; I couldn’t move,” he said.

The victim is seen on the bottom left corner of the surveillance video as he was rear-ended.

“In the video, you see me go kind of backwards on the car’s windshield, and then I’m kind of in between the two cars,” he said.

The driver of the Prius is seen taking off seconds later.

People in cars nearby realized what had just happened, rushed to his rescue, and called 911.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded soon after and transported Romanenko to the emergency room.

The victim said he has since been released, and his pain is unbearable.

“Constant headache, head pain, neck pain, back pain. It’s the full body,” he said.

Romanenko said he’s grateful he was wearing a helmet and remains hopeful that clues like the surveillance video can help find the person who left him injured.

He also took the opportunity to thank the strangers who stepped in when they did.

“I did not want to pay for that ambulance ride ’cause I can’t afford it, and I had no choice, man. I was out,” he said. “They hit me that hard, and I’m really grateful and lucky that they got out of their cars and checked on me.”

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.