PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A scooter rider was killed in a crash in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The collision occurred along Pines Boulevard between Douglas Road and NW 98th Avenue on Monday morning, where westbound traffic remains blocked as authorities investigate.

According to police, a vehicle struck the scooter rider and the circumstances of the crash may lead to criminal charges.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the roadway reopens.

