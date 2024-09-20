FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Grab your keys to the Mystery Machine, because a new interactive Scooby-Doo exhibit has opened at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

At the exhibit, children will be put to the test, analyzing clues and working with the Scooby crew to unmask a jewel thief and save the day.

Funding for the exhibit comes from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the Florida Prepaid college savings plan.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 5.

