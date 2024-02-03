LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County held a special ceremony to thank the county’s educators.

The annual Caliber Awards were held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Friday night.

Dr. Claudia Singkornrat, a former chiropractor and current science teacher at Pompano Beach High School, won the award for Teacher of the Year.

The ceremony announced awards for Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year. It honors the top teachers, administrators and staff who work at the county’s 550 schools.

