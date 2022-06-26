POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher did her homework, and now she is a proud homeowner, opening doors to her dreams with her children along for the ride, thanks to hours of sweat equity and Habitat fir Humanity.

Shataedra Ferguson posed for the cameras alongside her son and daughter outside her brand-new home in Pompano Beach, Saturday.

She held a large key, marking the moment this family’s dream of homeownership became a reality.

The celebratory moment comes after Ferguson put in hard work with Habitat for Humanity of Broward. The nonprofit organization helped to construct four homes in this Pompano Beach community.

When asked how she feels, Ferguson replied, “Excited. I am overwhelmed with joy. I am just thankful and grateful to Habitat that I am able to give my kids the future that I always saw that they deserve.”

These homes didn’t come easily for the four families at Saturday’s dedication ceremony.

“We don’t give these homes away. They put in, in lieu of a down payment, 300 hours of sweat equity, building their home and that of their neighbors,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat Broward.

The homeowners also receive help from the community itself.

“Today we are celebrating homeownership,” said Robyn Hankerson-Printemps with Publix Community Relations.

The Publix spokesperson was on hand to see the hard work pay off.

“Publix has been a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity,” she said, “and today we had the opportunity to celebrate one of the families, the Ferguson family, by dedicating a home to her, and just really celebrating everything that is to come in building a foundation for her family.”

Publix is not the only company lending a helping hand. Bank of America and Amerant Bank also helped to see these homes go up.

The wait was worth the effort.

7News cameras followed Ferguson’s children as they checked out their new rooms. They are already envisioning a lot of joyful memories to come.

Children who go through the Habitat program are said to be twice as likely to go on to additional schooling after high school, another reason to celebrate.

As a civics teacher herself, Ferguson has a lesson to other families looking to achieve their dream.

“Don’t quit. There are opportunities, there are programs out there like Habitat that are going to remove those obstacles for you and also allow your dreams to become a reality, just as mine,” she said.

