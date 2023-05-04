FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school shooting threat that spread across social media led to the evacuation of a high school in Fort Lauderdale.

No specific school was named, but the threat, which is being shared as a screenshot, mentions a shooting on Friday.

The threat was blamed for a disruption at Stranahan High School, located at at 1800 SW 5th Place in Fort Lauderdale.

Students were evacuated on Thursday afternoon as a precaution

7Skyforce hovered over the school where the student body was seen on the football field.

Police did not find anything out of the ordinary and gave the all clear.

