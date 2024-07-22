FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale middle school security guard was arrested after he was accused of slamming a student during an altercation.

Rubyne Burrows, 32, was charged with one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

During his court appearance on Monday, Burrows was given a $10,000 bond.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 23 at William Dandy Middle School when Burrows and a student got into an altercation.

In video obtained by Fort Lauderdale Police, Burrows allegedly placed the student in a headlock, slammed him into a concrete box and then slapped him in the face before he released him.

The student’s mother, police said, reported the incident to the school’s resource officer the same day it happened.

