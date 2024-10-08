(WSVN) - Broward County Officials plans to continue discussions about several controversial topics Tuesday morning. Plans to reconfigure a number of schools in the county will be the first item on the board’s agenda, followed by discussions about homeless encampments at a commission meeting.

Broward County Public Schools’ “Redefining Our Schools” initiative was established to ease the district’s financial burdens due to low enrollment and population changes.

Last month, board members came up with nine schools they could close or reconfigure. Officials have hosted a number of community meetings in order to get input from parents and staff.

The board says the list may change as they get more public input in the next few weeks. They hope to make a final decision by the end of the year.

Also up for discussion toady, at the County Commission meeting, is the issue of homeless encampments.

A new state law went into effect last week, it banned anyone who is homeless from sleeping on public property such as streets, sidewalks, and in parks.

Cities have been given a three month grace period to create a plan to make sure this law is followed.

While the county plans on having the Broward Sheriff’s Office enforce the rule, the sheriff has come out with push back, saying in part that homelessness is not a crime.

