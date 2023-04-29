DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough ride for some students from a school in Fort Lauderdale when they were involved in a crash in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash on the Florida Turnpike off-ramp to Griffin Road, just after 4:45 p.m., Friday.

The students were riding in a school bus when it collided with a pickup truck.

A parent of one of the children said some of them hit their heads on the seats in front of them, but no one was seriously hurt.

