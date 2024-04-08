COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Coconut Creek.

The incident occurred along Lyons Road, near Northwest 34th Street just after 4:45 p.m., Monday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a total of four vehicles involved, including a sedan smashed into the front of the bus.

Investigators said no children were on board at the time of the crash.

As of 5 p.m., no injuries have been reported. Paramedics transported the driver of a large silver sedan with chest pains, but not as a result of the crash.

Officers temporarily shut down the intersection while they investigated. One lane in each direction has since reopened to traffic.

