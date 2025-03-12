FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is warning pet owners about a scam making a comeback, tricking people who are searching for their lost pets.

Scammers are pretending to be from the Humane Society, calling owners who have posted about missing pets on sites like Pawboost, Nextdoor, and Facebook. They claim the pet has been found injured and demand money for emergency surgery.

Recently, officials said, two people lost over $1,000 each after falling for the scheme.

The scammers are spoofing the shelter’s phone number, making it seem legit.

The Humane Society says they never ask for money for medical care on lost pets and warns owners to be careful. If someone calls demanding payment, don’t send money through Venmo, Zelle, or other transfers—and only offer a reward once you have your pet back.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.