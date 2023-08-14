The Broward Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the public about an ongoing phone scam where scammers impersonate BSO employees from the Civil Division, falsely claiming individuals have outstanding warrants.

The scam aims to steal money from victims by offering to stop the supposed arrest warrants in exchange for payments through online platforms.

BSO, along with other law enforcement agencies, has previously encountered this scam and recently re-emphasized its dangers. Despite slight variations in tactics, the advice for individuals remains consistent: immediately hang up and call the police.

In the current wave of this scam, BSO has been made aware of four instances where unsuspecting individuals received calls from someone claiming to be a member of BSO’s Civil Division. The callers informed the victims that they had missed a court appearance and consequently faced arrest warrants.

To avoid immediate arrest, the victims were coerced into sending funds through online payment applications. Notably, the scammers boosted their deception by mentioning the names of authentic BSO employees during these calls.

Detectives investigating the case have identified a specific focus on medical professionals as targets of this scam.

As BSO continues to address this fraudulent activity, community members, especially those within the medical field, are urged to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls requesting money or personal information.

Officials with BSO would like to remind the public that no one will ever call you to ask for money or personal information, demand bond money or any form of payment.

If you receive this type of call, do not provide any personal information or money. Instead, report it to the authorities. If you have been a victim of this scam or received this type of call, call BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.