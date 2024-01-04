FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire rescue confirmed that a scaffolding collapse at a construction site has injured three people.

Emergency responders arrived at the construction site, located at 475 SW 27th Ave., and immediately transported the individuals. According to officials, two patients are in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Live footage showed scaffolding equipment and wooden planks scattered on the ground.

It is unclear if the injured individuals are construction workers. Construction on the site has been temporarily stopped as investigations continue.

Authorities have been contacted for more details on this incident.

