(WSVN) - Aid is available for business owners who were hit hard by historic flooding.

Record rainfall damaged or destroyed countless shops and stores in Broward County in April.

Fort Lauderdale’s mayor and representatives of the Small Business Administration are meeting with those who were affected.

The SBA is offering loans to help in the effort to rebuild and recover.

“They are low interest loans payable over 30 years, so when you need cash flow to get your recovery process started, it’s absolutely critical,” said Francisco Sanchez.

Business owners, as well as other storm victims, can get help at the disaster recovery center just opened by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

It’s at Hortt Park in Fort Lauderdale along 1700 Southwest 14th Court.

The center is open Monday’s through Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s staffed with people who can answer questions about any type of federal aid.

You can also apply online for assistance by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.