CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened to traffic in Coral Springs after a violent crash led to the closure of all southbound lanes and sent both drivers involved to the hospital.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the two-car wreck, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the driver of one of the vehicles, which appears to be a vintage roadster, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was transported with minor injuries.

All Southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway at Sample Road are shut down due to a vehicle accident. @CoralSpringsFD and @FHPPalmBeach is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/iybKrqksfk — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 1, 2023

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down the expressway south of Atlantic Boulevard and are diverting traffic at Sample Road.

The southbound lanes were back open just before 5 p.m., but traffic is moving at a slow pace.

