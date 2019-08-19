SB Sawgrass Expressway reopens after fatal crash

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened all southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County after a fatal crash prompted an hours-long closure during morning rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near Atlantic Boulevard, just after 6 a.m., Monday.

Reference to the earlier fatal crash on Sawgrass Expressway, all lanes have been re-opened. pic.twitter.com/iFjd5FSGRQ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) August 19, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew above the expressway where a car could be seen on its roof.

Another car was badly damaged on the side of the road.

Tire marks and debris scattered over several lanes.

FHP reopened the southbound lanes just before 12 p.m.

