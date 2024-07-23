LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An RV that caught on fire on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Lauderhill caused traffic delays for drivers.

Lauderhill Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near Commercial Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the burned RV was covered with foam.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire briefly, but the fire rekindled.

7News cameras captured firefighters putting water on the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to this highway fire, including Coral Springs, Parkland, Lauderhill and Coconut Creek.

As of 10 p.m. the fire had been extinguished.

Earlier in the day, crews used a front-end loader to tear apart the RV.

Crews on the Turnpike ran out of water and additional trucks on Rock Island Road will provide water from both an aerial nozzle and by hoses that are being ran across a canal.

All southbound lanes have reopened after being shut down for hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Both lanes at Rock Island Road have reopened after fire crews closed it so they could run a ladder there along with some hoses to battle the flames.

The driver and passenger of the RV are OK.

During the traffic mess, drivers were backed up all the way to Atlantic Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

