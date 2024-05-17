CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized after a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Atlantic Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

The crash appeared to involve multiple vehicles, including an 18-wheeler trailer. The trailer was carrying a load of what appears to be garbage or construction debris.

The condition of the three individuals is not known but they were transported with minor injuries.

Due to the crash, the southbound lanes were closed for hours but have since reopened.

7News cameras captured major traffic on the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway as drivers are diverted.

Crews worked to upright the truck and clean up the mess.

