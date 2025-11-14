PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital following a violent multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park that shut down almost all southbound lanes in the middle of rush hour.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, seven vehicles were involved in the wreck that took place near Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

An aerial view of the wreck just after 10 a.m. shows a box truck and a sedan with extensive damage surrounded by fire trucks, as only one southbound lane remained open to traffic.

Of the five victims transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, fire rescue officials said, four were transported as trauma alerts.

Fortunately, FHP investigators said, no victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Four of the seven vehicles involved have been towed from the scene. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.