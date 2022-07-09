WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 have reopened to traffic in Weston following a multi-vehicle wreck.

The crash happened near Royal Palm Boulevard and the Arvida Parkway exit, Saturday morning.

An oil tanker is said to have been involved in the collision and began leaking fuel.

Three lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

It’s unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

