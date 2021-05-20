Sawgrass Expressway reopens after 1 killed in rollover crash near Sunrise Blvd.

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise that led troopers to close all northbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash just after 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said the victim was ejected from their vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was diverted onto Sunrise Boulevard after troopers shut down the highway. All lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.