FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teen “elves” teamed up with former Senator Chris Smith to surprise children with presents and spread the holiday cheer in Fort Lauderdale.

Santa’s helpers were hard at work, going door-to-door making sure every kid had a gift to open Christmas morning.

They spent time wrapping each gift by hand.

And for grateful parents, it seemed like a Christmas miracle.

“It feels good from what I’m going through and what I’ve been through. I’m blessed,” said attendee Betty Nesbit.” It not what you do, it’s how you do it in the community and this is what I’m about and in my […] moment. They’re here. I am surprised.”

This kid-led event is all part of the 12th annual toy giveaway and Adopt-a-Family program presented by the all-star classic and greater Fort Lauderdale chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

