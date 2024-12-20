FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus stopped at a South Florida hospital to spread holiday cheer and chase after an iconic Yuletide thief.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue hosted the second annual Operation Holiday Cheer at Broward Health Medical Center.

One firefighter dressed up as Santa and rappelled down the building to kick off the celebration.

Another firefighter dressed as the Grinch and tried to make off with Santa’s bag, but was soon caught and handcuffed.

“I think the community’s reaction to helping children, and just coming out and welcoming everybody at this time of year, is a fabulous experience, and I think everybody gets uplifted,” said BHMC spokesperson Don Jaffee. “You can’t be sad, you see all the excitement, you see the kids’ spirits lifted by it, you see smiles from everyone. It’s just a great time of year.”

Volunteers also distributed Christmas toys and treats to young patients across several hospital units.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.