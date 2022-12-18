HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Hollywood recruited Santa to throw a holiday parade to delight the patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Old St. Nick left the sleigh behind on Saturday and instead took a Hollywood Fire Rescue truck to visit the children.

Of course, Santa, one of his elves and some first responders arrived with plenty of gifts.

“It’s a really special day that we look forward to here. It really brings the holiday spirit, and especially for our patients and families that are celebrating the holidays here,” said Carly Russo, a child life specialist at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Santa also got a lift — literally — in a fire truck’s bucket to wave to the children who couldn’t leave the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.