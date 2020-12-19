Santa, Hollywood firefighters surprise Joe DiMaggio patients with holiday parade

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to deliver some holiday cheer — from a safe distance.

Cameras captured Old St. Nick and first responders with Hollywood Fire Rescue as they waved to the young patients through the hospital’s skyway, Saturday.

Santa and his special reindeer visited our patients today! Thank you to all who helped spread some Christmas magic. pic.twitter.com/QtCdzBfOb0 — Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (@JDCHospital) December 19, 2020

Hospital employees said the children enjoyed the holiday parade.

“They were looking forward to this for days. They were super excited,” said an employee. “It was really something that brightened their day.”

The fire rescue department also hosted a toy drive to bring gifts to children affected by an illness during the holiday season.

