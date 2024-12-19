MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus was a big help to Miramar Police as they teamed up to hand out gifts.

Ol’ Saint Nick landed in Miramar on Wednesday to help officers deliver presents to several families.

Many of those gifts were donated by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce and Sunbeam Properties.

The officers said they enjoyed having a chance to spread holiday cheer in the community they serve.

“The need for this is, it really bonds the community with law enforcement officers,” said Fraternal Order of Police President Brent Steffan. “This isn’t something that they’re paid for. They come out because they want to give back to the community. You know, you ask a lot of people, you know, why did you become a cop? Why did you become a police officer? You know, this is the reason right here.”

Children lined up to meet Santa and his elves as they put in some last-minute requests on their Christmas lists before the big day.

