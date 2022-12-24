FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital.

Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center.

Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer to patients through the windows.

The trio carefully rappelled from floor to floor, waving and cheering on the children inside.

