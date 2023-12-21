FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jolly Old Saint Nick and friends spread cheer where it was needed the most this holiday season.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Tactical Rescue teams dropped into the spirit of the season and teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, Buddy the elf and a reindeer to rappel down the Broward Health Medical Center.

The festive bunch waved through the windows to the patients inside.

“The holiday season is always a happy season, and often we forget about those that are in the hospital,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “Seeing this and seeing the smile on these kids’ faces, and being able to make their holiday season just a little bit brighter, it really, truly warms all of our hearts.”

Crowds of cheering patients and staff gathered around the building for pictures and fun interactions with these holiday heroes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.