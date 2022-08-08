POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly.

Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser.

The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July.

Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work when he was struck by the officer.

That officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.