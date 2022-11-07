(WSVN) - Broward County is under a Hurricane Watch as Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in South Florida on Tuesday. In anticipation of the storm, Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday.

City of Pompano Beach

Sandbag distribution will begin on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10th St. The bags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of 10 bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.

Fort Lauderdale

Distribution for residents only will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. at Mils Pond at 2201 NW 9th Ave.

Deerfield Beach

Sandbags are available for residents only starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 210 Goolsby Blvd. Limit 10 bags per household.

