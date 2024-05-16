FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A food distribution hosted by the Salvation Army of Broward County is a growing tradition amidst the largest affordability crisis in the country.

Held every Thursday, serving nearly 1,000 families a month, that demand only increases with the rising cost of housing and groceries.

“Groceries are too expensive, so this helps,” said Gloria, a recipient of the food distribution.

The Salvation Army and other non-profits like Farm Share, partnered up with South Florida organizations, including the U.S. attorney’s office and the City of Miramar all in an effort to feed our community as they grapple the surge of inflation.

“So many people who have fixed incomes that don’t have money to extend through the month for food, so we make sure that we can come out and get out a few bags of food,” JD Smith, with the U.S attorney’s office said.

For Gloria this bag of groceries goes a long way.

“It don’t cover all my bills, and the food helps me. I don’t get food stamps anymore,” she said.

The Salvation Army has seen an increase in the number of families it feeds and with soaring demands comes a strain on supply.

” Yes, we need donations. We need food. We are calling on the community to help us stock up our food shelves. If you don’t have food, canned food, to help us out, frozen meat, monetary donations to help us out on that end,” said David Hayton with the Salvation Army of Broward County.

With donations not keep up with an ever increasing demand the Salvation Army is asking for assistance from the community. Monetary donations may be made at the Salvation Army Broward County Website.

The Salvation Army wanted to note the items the organization needs the most:

Mash Potatoes

Rice and pasta

Shelf-stable milk and cheese

Cooking oil and salad dressing

Canned vegetables and beans

Canned soup , fruit, tuna, and chicken

Peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce

Cereal, oatmeal, and granola bars

Macaroni and cheese, and ramen noodles

