FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving.

The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday.

Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

The nonprofit went the extra mile for those who need it the most.

“Wherever we find people out on the streets, tent cities all over Broward County, we’re gonna come with a Thanksgiving meal, prayers, God bless you,” said Salvation Army Maj. Stephen Long. “If there’s anything else that we can do, that’s what we’re here for, the Salvation Army.”

On Thanksgiving Day, the meals will be given out both by the Salvation Army and a mobile unit in downtown Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

