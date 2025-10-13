FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County has opened registration for its annual Angel Tree program, inviting families in need to sign up their children for holiday assistance.

The long-running program provides new Christmas gifts for children up to 10 years old whose families are facing financial hardship, ensuring they have presents to open on Christmas morning.

“The Angel Tree program is our promise to the community that we will be there to help,” said Major Juan Guadalupe, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County. “Every child deserves to experience the wonder of Christmas morning. For families navigating difficult times, we want to lift that burden and replace it with a message of hope. If you need assistance this holiday season, please know that you are welcome here.”

Families can register online at www.saangeltree.org through Oct. 31, or until the program reaches capacity.

To qualify, applicants must provide a parent or guardian ID with a Broward County address, proof of income, a child’s birth certificate or other approved documentation, and court documents for legal guardianship if applicable.

The Angel Tree program is volunteer-driven, connecting donors with families identified through local social service agencies.

Donors “adopt” children by selecting angel cards that include each child’s wish list, purchasing toys specific to that child, and returning the gifts to The Salvation Army for distribution before Christmas.

Last year, the Broward County Angel Tree program served 3,453 local children and distributed nearly 7,000 toys, thanks to community support.

