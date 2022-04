FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Easter arrived early for some families in South Florida.

Children scored sweet loot at an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Salvation Army of Broward County, Saturday.

The event held at the organization’s community center in Fort Lauderdale.

There were 5,000 eggs to hunt for, as well as games, prizes and face painting.

