FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others.

The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale.

Presents were given to families who signed up through the organization’s Angel Tree program.

“We have nearly 3400 children we’re helping today and tomorrow with Christmas gifts,” said Stephen Long.

All of the gifts were donated.

