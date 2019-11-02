Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital hosts reunion for former NICU patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale held a special reunion for former patients of its neonatal intensive care unit.

The children got to meet with some of the doctors and nurses that cared for them at the hospital, which is part of Broward Health Medical Center, Saturday.

The former patients’ families took the time to give thanks to Broward Health, celebrating major milestones and achievements in these healthy children’s lives.

Roger Baptiste said the staff took excellent care of his daughter.

“They did a fantastic job, [from] when she was born, being 2 pounds and a few ounces, to where she is now,” he said. “Not breathing on her own, her heart would stop, and these doctors did not sleep day or night.”

The event also featured fun activities, including pumpkin painting and games.

