Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital hosts drive-thru pumpkin patch at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital provided some Halloween help in Fort Lauderdale.

The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital hosted a pumpkin patch drive-thru Saturday at the Broward Health Medical Center.

The goal was to provide families with a safe alternative for the annual tradition of pumpkin picking.

“So we’re here today because so many things have changed during this pandemic. We know families aren’t going to be able to go to traditional fall festivals and we wanted to recreate that experience here at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital with a drive-thru pumpkin patch,” said Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center.

Families got to enjoy free pumpkins, costumed characters and music.

