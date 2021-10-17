FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pooches in costumes and a pumpkin giveaway made for a fun day in Fort Lauderdale.

The Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital hosted a drive-thru pumpkin patch on Saturday.

Healthcare superheroes handed out treat bags to children in costumes.

There were even some pets dressed up, too.

Organizers said this is one way to get families into the Halloween spirit.

“We want to make sure the community continues to have good, fun family activities for Halloween,” said Broward Health Medical Center CEO Heather Havericak. “It’s been a little challenging with the pandemic, and we want to get back into the swing of things.”

It was just what the young trick-or-treaters needed. They could not wait to show off their costumes.

