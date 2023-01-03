DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water in South Florida after a sailboat got stuck under the Dania Beach Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The drawbridge was forced to stay up, which backed up traffic on the roadway, Tuesday afternoon.

Tow boats freed the vessel from the bridge, allowing the roadway to reopen.

Its mast was badly bent after colliding with the bridge.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.