HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A sailboat has struck the Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood, leading to the bridge’s closure.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a fire boat in the water near the damaged vessel, Thursday night.

According to Hollywood Fire officials, no one was hurt.

Officers were seen diverting traffic away from the bridge. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as the bridge is expected to be closed for several hours.

The bridge was shut down for several months last year to undergo repairs.

